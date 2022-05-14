Travellers 'forced entry' to Eastbourne's Five Acre Field - Council in discussion with police

Eastbourne Borough Council said it is liaising with Sussex Police and the East Sussex Traveller Liaison Team and 'hope to resolve the situation as soon as possible'.

A spokesperson said: "The travellers on Five Acres forced entry to the site by moving large boulders and posts that were put in place to deter this type of unauthorised access.

"There are currently eight caravans, eight towing vehicles and an assortment of trade related vans and pick-up trucks on Five Acres.

A group of travellers are said to have 'forced' their way onto a field in Eastbourne.

"We have also put two large refuse bins on the site."

Sussex Police has been approached for comment.

