Bognor Regis cinema one of the best in the country, new study says

Bognor's beloved Picturedrome cinema

Bognor’s beloved Picturedrome Cinema is one of the best in the UK, according to data pulled from Tripadvisor.

The historic cinema, first built in 1886 and converted into a cinema in 1919, came joint 17th in the country according to Tripadvisor reviews, with an average rating of 4.64 out of five.

The data comes from the visual production pros at Wonderpunch, who analysed data from 626 cinemas across the UK, calculating an average rating for each cinema based on all reviews – with an additional 20 three star reviews added in to balance out for areas with fewer residents and, thus, fewer reviews.

Movie-goers love the building’s unique, historic feel and low prices, praising the helpful staff and characterful facilities. “This cinema has so much character and history. Staff are friendly. The seats have ample leg room. Great snack selection and Iron Bru on tap! They do some great deals, and the kids' snack box is cute. It's definitely our favourite cinema in the area,” reads one enthusiastic review.

“What an absolutely perfect cinema!!” raves another. “This is exactly how a cinema experience should be...modern i traditional surroundings, excellent customer service that is not driven by a corporate script and sensible affordable pricing! Fell in love with this beautiful building the moment i stepped in!”

It was one of several traditional theatres to dominate the Wonderpunch list, with the Duke of York’s Picturehouse in Brighton, The Kinema in the Woods in Woodhall Spa and the Hyde Park Picturehouse in Leeds all performing similarly well.

For Bognor Regis, the praise comes not long after the town itself came third from bottom in a national survey of seaside towns.

The survey, published by Which?, saw respondents describe Bognor Regis as ‘run-down’, With a destination score of just 47 per cent, brutal two star reviews for beaches, scenery and value for money, and just one star for the town’s grade-II listed pier.

The result prompted councillors and staff at Arun District Council to issue a passionate defence of the town’s character and charm, writing: “Yes, like many seaside towns, Bognor faces its share of challenges. But what sets it apart is the strong sense of community and the genuine effort being made to improve and evolve. The town is full of people who care-who volunteer, support local events, and welcome visitors with open arms,” a spokesperson said.