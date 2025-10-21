Bognor Regis Royal British Legion launches 2025 Poppy Appeal

The community will unite to honour our heroes.

The 2025 Poppy Appeal in Bognor Regis will officially launch at 10 am on Saturday, October 25, in the foyer of Sainsbury’s.

Mayor Mrs Gill Yeates will speak at the event, which will also be attended by Alison Griffiths MP, local Royal Air Forces Association (RAFA) and Royal British Legion (RBL) volunteers from Aldwick, and members of the Rose Green WI.

Representatives from Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Morrisons and B&Q will also be there to show their support, alongside the TS Alec Rose Sea Cadets and Bognor Regis Air Cadets.

Volunteers and dignitaries launch Bognor’s 2025 Poppy Appeal at Sainsbury’s.

Last year’s appeal raised an impressive £42,174, and organisers are hoping to build on that success in 2025.

Volunteers will be out collecting at Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons from October 25 to November 8, and in the town centre on October 25–26, November 1–2, and November 7–8.

For more information or to donate, visit your local collection point and support the Poppy Appeal.