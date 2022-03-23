Bognor Regis school receives visit from Dire Straits band member

The visit to Southway Primary School was organised by charity Business2Schools which was delivering a whole class set of laptops donated by fashion retailer ASOS.

Lindsey Parslow, CEO Business2Schools, said: “We are so grateful to ASOS for their incredible support and we were all a bit star struck with hearing from Guy Fletcher. What I really love most about the donations we see going to schools, is the provenance and history that goes with them on their next journey. These are things that the children can really aspire to.”

The charity also spoke to the school’s eco council about climate change and circular economy, while Guy talked to teachers and children about his career and how important it is for us all to pass on the things we no longer need, so they are re-homed rather than recycled.

Guy Fletcher with students from Southway Primary School

Lindsey said: “Their enthusiasm for protecting our planet for their future was delightful to hear and they were bursting with new ideas for us to take away. They’re keen for us to help them make a forest garden to promote their love of the outdoors and they want it to be a sustainable space, created from donations of plants and building materials.”

Business2Schools launched in March 2019, it rehomes good-quality office furniture and computers that might otherwise go to landfill or be sold.

James Miller, senior corporate responsibility manager at ASOS, said: “We’re so pleased to hear that our donation of laptops has been received at Southway Primary School in Bognor Regis. It’s a small gesture for us, but we’re pleased they will go a long way in supporting the student’s education.”

Guy signs a donated amp

Guy Fletcher donated an amp and some screens.

He said: “It’s heartwarming to see the faces of these children when they receive their much needed laptops whilst understanding how this recycling/donation process is working and having an enormous positive effect on their schooling.”