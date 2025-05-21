Bognor Regis snubbed in this year's Which? guide to seaside towns

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Bognor Regis came in on the wrong end of this year’s Which? guide to UK Seaside Towns, Sussex World can report.

The sunniest place in England was ranked next to Southend, Great Yarmouth, Blackpool and Skegness as one of the worst seaside spots in the country, according to the new Which survey.

Researchers at Which? – a national guide covering everything from home appliances to holidays – say this year’s survey is their biggest yet, with some 5,000 members taking part.

Bognor was third from bottom, beaten out only by Welsh town Bangor and Mablethorpe in Lincolnshire for the dubious honour of dead last. With a destination score of just 47 per cent, brutal two star reviews for beaches, scenery and value for money, and just one star for the town’s grade-II listed pier.

Topping out the list was Bamburgh, in Northumberland, which, with an overall score of 86 per cent, has been named the best seaside town in the UK for the fourth year in a row.

Other Sussex seaside spots named on the list include Rye, which came in at number 7 with an overall destination score of 79 per cent; Eastbourne, which came in at the middle of the list with a score of 67 per cent, Brighton, which came in slightly lower, scoring 63 per cent, Worthing just below that with 62 per cent and Littlehampton, which scored 55 per cent.

To find out more about the Which? guide and for the full list, visit Which.co.uk