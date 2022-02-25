Bognor school take part in Christmas tree recycling scheme to raise money for St Wilfrid’s Hospice

Working with local volunteers, The Regis School’s Rights Respecting Ambassadors helped load and sort trees ready to be taken to be composted.

Year-nine student Caitlin said: “As a school we were approached by St Wilfrid’s Hospice to help to raise funds by recycling Christmas trees.

“As Rights Respecting Ambassadors, we were certainly keen to help.

“A group of us spent a cold break and lunch time loading the trees onto a lorry that would be taking the trees for recycling.

“It was great to be involved and know that even this small effort will be making a difference to someone’s life.

“Being involved with such events also enables us to understand the challenges charities are facing and how inventive they must be to continually raise funds.

“The other element of helping, it was fun to do.”

Overall 1,000 trees were recycled raising £13,300 for St Wilfrid’s Hospice – enough to fund a single ward bed in the hospice for 22 days.

Assistant principal Caroline Saunders said: “We were really pleased to be able to participate in St Wilfrid’s recycling initiative.

“Not only did our students engage in an important green project, they also raised much-needed funds for the hospice which provides such a valuable service for local people.

“Protecting the environment and supporting our local community are very much at the heart of our school and I am always proud to see our students engage so wholeheartedly in these important initiatives.”

St Wilfrid’s fundraising assistant Nathan Evans said: “We are so happy with how the project went and so thrilled that we could bring the wider community together with our amazing supporters and volunteers to provide this service.

“It was so encouraging to see the students getting involved as well.

“Without their support this project would have not been able to happen.”

