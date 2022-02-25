Aldingbourne
AL/11/22/L: Boundary wall to Nyton House, Nyton Road, Westergate. Listed building consent for the part demolition of boundary wall to form new access to existing site.
Aldwick
AW/422/21/HH: 24 Lincoln Avenue. Single storey rear extension and first floor dormer.
AW/43/22/T: 210 Manor Way. Reduce 1 No. Macrocarpa tree by 1.5m to final height 18m and spread 18m.
Bersted
BE/5/22/HH: 2 Old Moat Close. Retention of a rear orangery. This application may affect the character and appearance of the Shripney Conservation Area.
Bognor Regis
BR/16/22/PL: Garth House, High Street. Erection of part single, part two storey rear extension.
BR/29/22/PL: Selwood Lodge, 93 Victoria Drive. Change of use from C1 Guest House to a 16 bed House in Multiple Occupation (Sui Generis) including first floor extension, demolition of existing detached garage and external alterations.
Felpham
FP/22/22/T: Wey House, 77 Downview Road. 1 No. Atlantic Cedar (T1) - Crown reduction to height 12.5m and spread 10m. 1 No. Norway Maple (T2) - Pollard the crown to height 4.5m and 2.5m.
Ferring
FG/22/22/PL: 4 The Pantiles, Ferringham Lane. Change of use of top two floors from treatment rooms to 1 No 1 bed flat and 1 No 2 bed flat. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as flats.
Kingston
K/1/22/HH: Nantucket, Gorse Avenue, East Preston. Proposed outbuilding to supersede previous outbuilding consented under application reference No. K/23/19/HH.
Middleton
M/5/22/PL: 3 The Hard, Elmer. Replacement residential dwelling. This application may affect a Public Right of Way.
Pagham
P/18/22/HH: 11 Viscount Drive. Remodelling existing chalet bungalow to include single storey rear extension with balcony over and single storey front extension.
P/20/22/HH: 1 The Nyetimbers. Single storey side and rear extensions.
Poling
PO/1/22/L: Christmas Cottage, 233 Poling Street. Listed building consent for the replacement of 6 No windows, removal of Artex on interior walls and ceilings, repainting of external elevations and replacement of fireplace.
Walberton
WA/8/22/PL: Land adjacent to Oak Bank, Wandleys Lane. 1 No. 4 bed dwelling with detached garage and associated parking. This application is in CIL Zone 3 and is CIL liable as new dwelling (resubmission of WA/93/21/PL).
WA/9/22/HH: Midway, Avisford Park Road. Single storey rear extension.
• For more information about the planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website.
