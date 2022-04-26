Beer lovers are running out of time to pick up their tickets for Brewhaven Sussex Craft Beer Festival this weekend.

The popular festival, organised by Newhaven Festival and Vist Lewes, returns to Newhaven Fort on Saturday, April 30 and Sunday, May 1.

Councillor James MacCleary, deputy leader of Lewes District Council and Newhaven councillor, said: “With just a short time until the brilliant Brewhaven weekend, there is much excitement and tickets are selling fast so anyone who wants to join the fun should buy theirs now to avoid disappointment.

Councillor James MacCleary with 3AM Brewery - who will be making a debut appearance at this years festivals

"Last year’s festival was a great success with hundreds of people enjoying themselves at our historic fort, and this year promises to be even better with more top-class food and drink, and the bonus of an extra afternoon session too.

"Brewhaven is great for people of all ages, just pick whether the afternoon or evening session suits you and come along to support our unique local breweries.”

The two-day event that celebrates the high quality, diverse array of craft beers being made locally.

Beers will be on offer from 15 of the area’s best craft breweries, including a debut for the 3AM Brewery in Newhaven.

There will be a wine and Sussex spirits bar for non-beer drinkers and the best local food producers will be on hand to provide appetising fare for festival-goers.

Now in its second year, Brewhaven has been extended to three sessions - Saturday afternoon, Saturday night, and for the first time, Sunday afternoon.

The café will be serving soft drinks, ice cream, snacks and sandwiches, while brewers offer their products under the cover of a Second World War Romney Hut.

At the over 18s-only Saturday night session, which runs from 6pm to 10pm, there will be more craft beer, food, music and DJs.