Queens Platinum Jubilee 2022: Seaford Town Council prepares for bank holiday celebrations

Seaford has already began preparations for the Queens Platinum Jubilee bank holiday celebrations.

Queen Elizabeth II will become the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee after 70 years of service and - to celebrate - The UK will have a four-day bank holiday weekend from Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seaford Town Council has said it is busy working with event organisers to enable the local community to celebrate her Majesty’s historic reign.

Residents can watch Seaford Town Crier Peter White herald a specially written proclamation to signal the lighting of the beacon, which will take place later that evening, at the Lych Gate of St Leonard’s Church.

A spokesperson for the town council said: "Seaford Town Council is thrilled by the community response and is pleased to see how the town is coming together with so many street parties and so many companies and community groups doing their bit to help make things happen.

"This is a once in a lifetime event and are pleased to be able to assist in making the occasion as enjoyable and as memorable for all our residents."

The bank holiday celebrations begin on Thursday (June 2) at 2pm. Residents can watch Seaford town crier Peter White herald a specially written proclamation to signal the lighting of the beacon, which will take place later that evening, at the Lych Gate of St Leonard’s Church.

The lighting of the beacon ceremony will take place near The Shoal at Splash Point, along the Esplanade with the beacon being lit by Seaford Bonfire Society at 9:45pm.

Before the beacon lighting, local piper Richard Brookes will be playing ‘Diu Regnare’ a unique tune specially written for this jubilee.

At exactly 9.45pm, to coincide with the lighting of the beacon, the Archway Choir will be performing a song for the Commonwealth.

Throughout the weekend, Seaford Town Council has said it is assisting a number of event organisers with their jubilee celebrations.

On Friday (June 3), The View at Seaford Head will be the venue for Seaford's Big Jubilee Lunch Event - a jubilee themed afternoon tea with the Mayor of Seaford.

On Saturday (June 4), between 10am and 2pm, the Sussex Contemporary Illustrators & Printmakers will be offering tours of Beacon Day.

The public arts trail runs for two miles to tell the story of Seaford Beach, with volunteers available along the trail from 10am to 12pm at various points to speak to the community about the project, the artworks and the stories, with a free guided tour in the afternoon.

In addition to the above events, Seaford Town Council is thrilled by the response to independent arrangements from the local community in the form of street parties.

Anyone hosting a street party, event or exhibition can register them online

As part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Seaford Rotary is organising a competition for primary school children who live in the town to write a letter to the Queen congratulating her on reaching her Platinum Jubilee.

The closing date is Friday, May 6, 2022, after which Seaford Rotary will organise judging of the entries and they plan to send some of the winning entries to Buckingham Palace.

Details of how to enter as well as more in-depth information on all the events and activities can be found here.