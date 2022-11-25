The rejuvenated Brighton Christmas Festival has opened for its five-week run and bumper crowds are expected.

It's the culmination of a year-long project by David Hill and his team at E3 Events - based in Hove. The revamped Christmas Market and Apres Ski Bar are at St Peters Plaza right next to St Peter's Church in Brighton city centre.

David said: "I am over the moon with the look of this year's Christmas Market. The early signs are very encouraging and we are expecting a huge footfall.

"We are open every day until Christmas Eve, and we have lined up some absolutely fantastic attractions. We have made some very positive changes from last year, and my team is all geared up for a successful five weeks."

Brighton Christmas Festival

The Christmas Market will offer a vibrant mix of unique gifts from across the globe. Key attractions include delicious artisan street food; The Après-Ski Bar - enjoy a festive tipple or two in this ski-lodge-themed bar, with a selection of festive drinks and live entertainment during the day.

The Elf Express will be pulling into the Ironworks Studios from November 26. There is a Big Wheel and visitors can enjoy Santa's Sleigh Ride Experience. There will be live music every night

Aladdin will be showing at the Brighton Centre from Dec 22-27 starring East Enders legend Anita Dobson.

David said: "And that list is just a taster. There really is so much going on during the five weeks. I hope we have created something that the city of Brighton and Hove will be very proud of this Christmas.

"This hopefully will be the first 'normal' Christmas for a few years after Covid and Lockdowns, including last December. We want this to be the very best - and we are confident it will be."

Some of the Brighton Christmas Festival Partners this year include: Brighton i360; Brighton Palace Pier and Hilton Brighton Metropole.

For all the information, you need, go to Brighton Christmas Festival 2022

