Brighton Marathon 2022 – community called on to get involved and 'make it amazing'

With just under three weeks until the Brighton Marathon Weekend, preparations to ‘make it amazing’ are well underway.

The weekend runs from April 8-10, with events including a 10k, the Brighton Marathon bike ride, mini mile runners and the main 26.2-mile marathon held on Sunday, April 10.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Community partner of the marathon weekend, American Express, has called on the Sussex community to get involved in the event by volunteering, spectating or donating to support local charity partners.

Some of the volunteers giving out water at last year's marathon

American Express is supporting the call for the local community to help 'Make It Amazing' with an advertising campaign in the city centre – spreading the message on the big screen at Brighton Railway Station and on the lamp-posts that line Queen’s Road.

Take a look back at photos from last year's marathon here: PICTURES: Brighton Marathon 2021 | SussexWorld (sussexexpress.co.uk)

American Express vice president, Nikki Edelman, said: “As volunteer team sponsor and community partner we are proud to support the Brighton Marathon Weekend. It’s a great opportunity for everyone to come together, enjoy sport and applaud individual achievement. The event attracts huge visitor numbers to our city, as well as supporting hundreds of local charities and good causes.

"We’re calling on people from across Sussex to get involved in a massive show of support. We’re hoping to see the community out in force again, volunteering, spectating and donating. Let’s make this year’s event truly amazing.”

One of the Make it Amazing advertising campaign posters in Queen’s Road, Brighton

Find out how to volunteer at the marathon online here: Join the Volunteer Team | Brighton Marathon Weekend

Tom Naylor, event director said: “We very much hope that the Sussex community will help us to bring the Brighton Marathon Weekend to life again this year. Without the generosity and enthusiasm of our volunteers the event simply could not happen.

"The local community are renowned for making Brighton Marathon one of the most exciting and atmospheric marathon events in the UK – we really hope that this April is no exception.

We’re therefore delighted that our Community Partner, American Express is leading the call for volunteers, spectators and charity donations this year.”

American Express is urging people to help make the 2022 Brighton Marathon amazing by volunteering, spectating or donating

There are over 200 charities that participants are raising money for this year. In addition, two local charities are selected from the Brighton and Hove area as local charity partners of the

event.

As part of the “Make It Amazing” campaign, American Express is asking people to pledge money to the two local charity partners of the event this year – MindOut and Air Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex.

To find out how you can ‘Make it Amazing’ visit: brightonmarathonweekend.co.uk/make-it-amazingThe Make it Amazing campaign was launched as the main marathon organisers Grounded Events decided to reopen registration for general entries for five days only, until today Monday (March 21) allowing people to sign up for general entry for £80.

Spectators cheering on the runners at the 2021 Brighton Marathon

The organisers said runner demand and the future of the event, which has been ‘impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and more recently by Brexit’ were the reasons for reopening the entries at this time.