Brighton's pickpocket problem: The Lanes and Palace Pier named amongst UK’s 'riskiest' tourist spots

Brighton's charm might be one of its greatest assets, but it also makes the city a magnet for pickpockets.

New data from Ripe Valuables has revealed that The Lanes and Brighton Palace Pier are among the top pickpocket hotspots outside of London, each appearing five times in TripAdvisor reviews that mention theft.

That puts The Lanes in joint third and the Palace Pier in fifth on the UK’s non-London danger list, an uncomfortable ranking for one of Britain’s most beloved seaside cities.

Both locations are packed year-round with tourists, shoppers and day-trippers.

Summer crowds fill the streets of Brighton — a picturesque destination, but one where visitors are urged to stay vigilant against pickpockets. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The Lanes, with its maze of narrow alleyways and quirky boutiques, and the Palace Pier, where families queue for fish and chips or a go on the dodgems, are scenes of joyful chaos.

But according to the study by Ripe Valuables, these popular locations are also hotspots for opportunistic theft. The combination of narrow walkways, heavy footfall and distracted visitors creates an environment where wallets and phones can be stolen with ease.

Brighton is far from an isolated case. The analysis, which reviewed thousands of TripAdvisor posts containing the word ‘pickpocket’, found that incidents are being reported across major UK destinations.

Edinburgh’s Royal Mile ranked highest outside of London, with 13 mentions, while busy city centres in Manchester, Glasgow and York were also identified.

London remains in a category of its own. Camden Market topped the nationwide rankings with 81 separate mentions of pickpocketing, followed by other key tourist sites such as Covent Garden, Buckingham Palace, Big Ben and Oxford Street

According to the data, these locations consistently attract large crowds, making them frequent targets for theft.

The study was released to coincide with the peak of the summer travel season. With holidaymakers flocking to UK cities and coastal resorts, and staycations on the rise, experts say it’s an important reminder to stay vigilant/

Alan Thomas, CEO of Ripe Valuables Insurance, said: “Whether you’re visiting a museum, shopping district or historic landmark, protecting your valuables should be top of mind.

“We want people to enjoy everything the UK has to offer without the fear of losing their treasured belongings.”

The full report also includes practical advice, from using anti-theft bags to spreading out your valuables and staying vigilant in crowds.