British Armed Forces Day: Events in Hailsham

Taking place at the Hailsham War Memorial on Monday June 20 at 11am, the event will mark the raising of the Armed Forces Day flag by the Mayor, Councillor Paul Holbrook, in the presence of Hailsham Town Council representatives.

The public is invited to attend the flag raising ceremony and take the opportunity to show its support for the men and women who make up the armed forces community including veterans, serving troops and their families and new recruits.

Cllr Paul Holbrook said, "I am looking forward to being part of all the celebration events and remembering those who have given their service, and in many cases, their lives to our country. It will be a privilege to join with veterans and cadets from the army and Royal Air Force and local people to show support for our armed forces and their families.

Armed Forces Week in Hailsham (photo from Hailsham Town Council)

"Be they veterans of past conflicts or servicemen and women currently on operations or preparing for an upcoming deployment, we owe them a tremendous debt of gratitude and the flag raising ceremony on 20th June will be a fitting tribute to them.

“Please join me and my colleagues at the service if you would like to do so.”

The Royal British Legion Hailsham & District branch will be holding an Armed Forces Day Service at the Hailsham War Memorial on Sunday June 26.

For more information on events for the day, go to www.armedforcesday.org.uk.