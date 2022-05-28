Wealden bin strikes: GMB Union 'stronger and more determined to win this dispute' after arrests

Waste collection and street cleansing contractor for Wealden District Council, Biffa, has had members striking since the start of the month.

Reports circulated yesterday of arrests being made on the picket line at the Amberstone Depot in Hailsham.

A Sussex Police spokesperson confirmed three men had been arrested on suspicion of obstructing the highway and remain in custody at this time.

Posting on Twitter, GMB Sussex Branch said: “We can announce that after the arrest of three of our officials yesterday in the dispute against before waste and Wealden district Council has made our members stronger and more determined to win this dispute.”

GMB have said the strike is set to continue through to at least June 11 after members turned down the latest offer. The union said there was a meeting on Wednesday (May 25), between GMB and Biffa.

The independent conciliation and arbitration service (ACAS) also attended the meeting, according to a spokesperson from the trade union.

