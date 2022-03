Lorraine Whitaker received the award in a ceremony at Edes House last Thursday (March 18), in front of close family and collegues.

The award was presented by the Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex, Susan Pyper, who led the ceremony together with Lady Emma Barnard.

Lorraine Whitaker receiving the British Empire Medal.