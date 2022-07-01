Builders lodge formal bid for nearly 300 new homes on farmland near Horsham

Gleeson Land, part of MJ Gleeson housebuilders, wants to build a mix of flats and houses on land at Lower Broadbridge Farm, Broadbridge Heath, and is now seeking planning approval from Horsham District Council.

The company first revealed its proposals with a ‘public consultation’ back in January.

Now it is seeking outline permission from the council for the development of the land – most of it currently agricultural – west of the A281.

Planning permission is being sought for nearly 300 homes on Horsham farmland

It has put in two separate applications, one for up to 147 new homes and one for up to 133 homes.

The proposed development area - farmland in Broadbridge Heath

Gleeson says that the development would include both “market and affordable market housing for which there is a known demand in the village and which will make a worthwhile contribution toward the ever growing social housing requirement of this area and the district.

"A mix of house types and sizes is proposed to provide for starter homes and families.

"The design process has included consultation with a range of key stakeholders including the Local Planning Authority, Parish Council and local community and their ideas and feedback have helped shape the proposed development.”

Gleeson says that as well as providing a mix of properties it also plans to create new footpaths and cycleways, new areas of public open space and children’s play facilities.

It also says it is committed to reducing the impact of the deveopment on water resources in the area.