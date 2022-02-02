Building fire in Horam requires the attendance of five East Sussex Fire and Rescue crews

The Fire Service said crews were called to attend a fire at a residential property in Vines Cross, Horam at 9:52am this morning (February 2).

Crews from Uckfield, Eastbourne, Bexhill, Pevensey and Crowborough are currently in attendance, the service said.

The fire service have said the fire is in the thatched roof of the property and firefighters are using 1 in 7 foam, one main jet and one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

The Fire Service said crews were called to attend a fire at a residential property in Vines Cross, Horam at 9:52am this morning (February 2).

The East Sussex Service said it is aware that the electricity supply for nearby residents may be interrupted. They are asking nearby residents to close windows and doors as there is heavy smoke in the area.