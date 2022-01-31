Two people arrested in Seaford for Class A and C drug offences

The two arrests took place over the course of the weekend for the Lewes Neighbourhood Police Team.

Following the arrests, quantities of Class A and B drugs were seized by officers, the police said.

Lewes Police said they continue to work with specialist departments to target drug supply on our district.

