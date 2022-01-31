Two people arrested in Seaford for Class A and C drug offences
Two people were arrested this weekend in Seaford for drug offences, Lewes Police have confirmed
Monday, 31st January 2022
Updated
Monday, 31st January 2022, 3:38 pm
The two arrests took place over the course of the weekend for the Lewes Neighbourhood Police Team.
Following the arrests, quantities of Class A and B drugs were seized by officers, the police said.
Lewes Police said they continue to work with specialist departments to target drug supply on our district.
