Two people arrested in Seaford for Class A and C drug offences

Two people were arrested this weekend in Seaford for drug offences, Lewes Police have confirmed

By Frankie Elliott
Monday, 31st January 2022, 3:35 pm
Updated Monday, 31st January 2022, 3:38 pm

The two arrests took place over the course of the weekend for the Lewes Neighbourhood Police Team.

Following the arrests, quantities of Class A and B drugs were seized by officers, the police said.

Lewes Police said they continue to work with specialist departments to target drug supply on our district.

The two arrests took place over the course of the weekend for the Lewes Neighbourhood Police Team.

Here is a story i have been enjoying recently: COP26 president visits Hailsham college

READ MORE:

Sussex Police’s Specialist Enforcement Unit seizes £1 million in drugs and cash during first year

Three arrests made in Hailsham after police helicopter search