Bellway Homes have announced completion of nine new two-bedroom flats at its Abingworth Fields development in Thakeham.

Meanwhile, construction is continuing on houses within the 75-home development off Abingworth Crescent with 36 properties now built.

Bellway South London sales director Daniel Williamson said: “Our apartments at Abingworth Fields represent the perfect first step onto the property ladder for people looking to move on from renting, as well as being ideal for those looking to downsize.

An aerial view of Bellway Homes' new development at Abingworth Fields, Thakeham

“They enjoy an attractive location within the development, with a peaceful outlook across a large area of green open space.

“There’s plenty of space inside too. The Woodpecker apartment style, for example, has an open-plan kitchen/living/dining room and two double bedrooms, one with an en suite shower room.”

Bellway Homes are currently also seeking planning permission from Horsham District Council to build 247 new properties on the site of a former mushroom farm near the Abingworth Fields development.

Although the mushroom farm is no longer in use, there are a number of derelict buildings, warehouses and admin blocks on the site which Bellway plans to demolish to make way for the new homes, if planning permission is granted.

However, opposition is being put forward by local residents who are concerned that there is a lack of infrastructure, that the development would ‘double the size of the village’ and that roads could not cope with extra traffic.