Avalon Ridler took part in the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust’s Largs to Cowes bike ride across eight days in June (Friday 17 – Friday 24) – from the west of Scotland to England’s south coast.

Avalon said: “I was quite concerned about doing something like this but I met the most lovely people and this was the right challenge for me at the right time and for a good cause.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I realised it was 10 years since I was diagnosed and I wanted to prove to myself that I was back to where I was before all this happened so that was a real motivation to get to the end.”

Avalon Ridler took part in the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust’s Largs to Cowes bike ride across eight days in June (Fri 17 – Fri 24)

The 27-year-old was one of nine riders who signed up to pedal the whole distance, raising more than £4,400 for the charity.

Avalon, a Solution Advisor with software giant SAP, was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma as a teenager in 2012 and first sailed with the Trust, for whom she is now a volunteer, in September 2016.

Cycling 75-80 miles a day through Scotland, Cumbria, Yorkshire and Cheshire – Avalon and the rest of the riders finished in Cowes and were welcomed by Dame Ellen MacArthur.

Having described herself as ‘an enthusiastic rookie cyclist’ before setting off on cycling, Avalon said jelly babies and her team mates had helped her to get through the long days.

Cycling 75-80 miles a day through Scotland, Cumbria, Yorkshire and Cheshire, Avalon and the rest of the riders finished in Cowes and were welcomed by Dame Ellen MacArthur.

Avalon continued: "I feel so tired but also quite emotional and elated. The best part was getting here and realising I’d cycled every single metre of the way, I didn’t have to get off and walk."

The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust supports young people aged 8-24 living with cancer.

Through the Trust’s sailing and outdoor activities, young people meet others who have had similar experiences - often for the first time, and ‘begin to realise what they are capable of again’.

READ MORE

The Largs to Cowes riders included supporters of the Trust and young people who have benefited from taking part in its activities.