Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Glastonbury festival 2023: West Holts full-stage line-up announced
11 minutes ago Oliver Dowden confirms TikTok now banned on all government devices
2 hours ago NHS unions receive new pay offer from Government
3 hours ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat
3 hours ago Banksy claims remarkable mural spotted on derelict farmhouse
3 hours ago Bad news for smokers: Cigarettes now cost more than ever

Buses run by a volunteer service damaged by "opportunist vandals"

Volunteers at Cuckmere Buses had two of their buses vandalised - one of their seven vehicles remains out of service.

By Izzi Vaughan
Published 16th Mar 2023, 10:16 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 10:18 GMT

Damage including smashed windows occurred on the night of Monday 6, in Berwick, and was discovered by volunteers at the company the next morning.

The volunteers hope that their insurance will cover the cost, which they anticipate to be in the thousands.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kevin Fryer, Operations Director at Cuckmere Buses, said: “I can confirm that two out of our fleet of seven 16-seater minibuses were damaged, we believe by opportunist vandals. One bus suffered damage which has been temporarily repaired to keep it roadworthy while parts are awaited but the second bus suffered more severe damage and is still off the road out of use.

Most Popular
Cuckmere Buses vandalised - windows smashed
Cuckmere Buses vandalised - windows smashed
Cuckmere Buses vandalised - windows smashed

“We are a local charity that has been operating for over 45 years from our base in Berwick. We operate public timetabled services, summer leisure services and other special services for local events such as Eastbourne tennis and the Charleston Festival, as well as our vehicles being available for private hire. We have no paid employees - we are staffed solely by volunteers who give up their time and effort to provide these services for the local communities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This attack on two of our buses has stretched our resources and caused much additional work (and cost) although we are hopeful that insurance will cover a large proportion of the cost. It is extremely disappointing that this has happened and is a slap in the face to all those volunteers that try so hard to provide reliable services to the local area.”

READ MORE:

Pictures: More than 30 people evacuated due to ‘significant’ Sussex hotel fire

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Cuckmere Buses vandalised - windows smashed
Cuckmere Buses vandalised - windows smashed
Cuckmere Buses vandalised - windows smashed

‘Leaky dams’ and ponds help prevent flooding naturally at West Wood in Wivelsfield

Mother’s Day in Sussex: get an afternoon tea for two in Morrisons for just £10

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lewes Climate Hub opens at iconic High Street building

BusesVolunteersBerwickLewes Climate HubEastbourneSussex