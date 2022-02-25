Buy a copy of this week’s Hastings, St Leonards and Rye Observer newspaper - for our special storm supplement

Even today, there are some parts of Sussex without power.
Water supplies were also under threat for some parts of the area.
Trees were brought down, coastal areas faced flood alerts, and travel by road and rail was widely disrupted.
