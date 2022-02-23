Bexhill and Battle: Army may be called in to help thousands still without water

Residents have been queuing for bottled water in Bexhill - and South East Water is still unable to say when the water supply will be returned.

Areas still without water include Bexhill, Hooe, Ninfield, Netherfield, Battle, Whatlington and Staplecross. Water returned today (February 23) to homes in Ewhurst Green, Horns Cross, Beckley, Peasmarsh, Rye Foreign, Playden and Iden. Many properties in Bexhill and Battle are still without power six days after the storm hit on Friday (February 18).

South East Water handing out bottles of water to residents outside Bexhill Sea Angling Club after Storm Eunice caused a lack of power to water pumping stations. SUS-220222-123058001

South East Water apologised to customers and said the lack of water in Bexhill and Battle and surrounding villages was caused by a lack of electricity to water pumps. “It is difficult to give a time of resolution as the power needs to be completely restored first,” a spokesperson added.

Huw Merriman, Conservative MP for Bexhill and Battle, said he was waiting to hear from the Sussex Resilience Forum - a multi-agency organisation that includes the emergency services - whether the army will be brought in to help residents.

“For residents still without power and water, I’ve been working all day to deliver help to those most in need and have just met with the Secretary of State for Business and Energy to assess how to deliver solutions and add future resilience,” he tweeted. “I’m now awaiting a response from our Sussex Resilience Forum. This body comprises stakeholders from local authorities, police, health and other public services who manage emergency situations and trigger help from the army if they decide it is needed.”

South East Water handing out bottles of water to residents outside Bexhill Sea Angling Club after Storm Eunice caused a lack of power to water pumping stations. SUS-220222-123156001

South East Water has been running two bottled water stations - one at Mount View car park, 3 Old Ladies Ct, Battle TN33 OAR, and another at Bexhill Sea Angling Club, De La Warr Parade, Bexhill TN40 1AY. It added another one in the Rother area today - at Black Horse, Hastings Road, Battle, TN33 0SH.

Pictures showed people queuing for bottled water outside Bexhill Sea Angling Club. Bexhill resident Al Manoukian said the queue on Monday night (February 21) “was about a mile long”. He added: “Well, when you’ve got eight pets at home and you’ve got a pretty big family, it’s been pretty horrendous. But you know you have to take these things on the chin. You have to adapt. And of course when all the local suppliers are out of water, it’s a bit of a crisis situation...but it could be a lot worse. At least we’ve got electricity, we’ve got South East Water doing the best they can, so I’m glad we can come down here and pick up some water. I missed out last night because the queue was about a mile long. But I’m here now, first in line.”

Bexhill College has been forced to close all week due to “issues with our water supply”.

Water is still out in the Bexhill and Battle area because of a lack of electricity to water pumps. Pic: South East Water.

Mr Merriman added: “If you have been impacted by Storm Eunice, you are eligible for £50 after 24 hours without electricity, an additional £70 if you reach 48 hours, and an additional £70 thereafter for every 12 hours without power.”

Residents can fill in a claim by clicking HERE