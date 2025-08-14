A call has been made to restore a disused seafront building in St Leonards that has lain empty for more than a year and a half.

Phil Scott, East Sussex county councillor for the Hollington and Wishing Tree division, said Marina Pavilion, where Azur was based, has become ‘rusty and neglected’ and is now ‘falling into disrepair’.

He is calling for Hastings Borough Council to tidy the exterior of the building before it is handed to new operators.

Cllr Scott said: “I was walking along the seafront and came across this rusty neglected set of buildings. Marina Pavilion, A once much-respected local venue owned by Hastings Borough Council, which is clearly falling into disrepair, needs a good lick of paint and some TLC.

“The council should look after the council taxpayers’ assets and show our visiting tourists that we do care about how the town and its buildings’ looks.”

Azur opened in 2008 and incorporated Teddy's Cocktail Bar and Grill. But it ceased trading on January 29 last year.

A question mark hung over the venue’s future in the last year before it shut its doors in 2024 due to a ‘long-running dispute’ between the company which managed it, Azur Events Limited, and the leasehold owner Sea Change Sussex.

Sea Change then brought forward a winding-up order.

The move left Azur’s future in doubt, with the fate of more than 45 functions for 2023/24 hanging in the balance. An out-of-court settlement was later reached between both parties.

In June 2024 Sea Change said 11 potential operators expressed an interest in taking over the running of the seafront venue following Azur’s closure.

Major repairs have since been carried out on the site.

Sea Change Sussex said roof repairs had to be carried out.

A spokesperson said it has also been working with Hastings Borough Council and UK Power Networks over recent months to address problems with drainage and electricity supply at the property.

A council spokesperson said: “We share the desire to see the former Azur building brought back into use and continue to work with Sea Change on achieving this.

“UK Power Networks (UKPN) is working to reinstate the supply; however, due to the complex layout and involvement of multiple premises, the work is not expected to be completed until after the summer holidays. We are continuing to follow this up with UKPN to ensure this situation is resolved as quickly as possible.”

Marina Pavilion is opposite the Royal Victoria Hotel and Marine Court.