Care home near Horsham rated 'outstanding' by health watchdogs

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wellcross Grange Care Home in Five Oaks Road, Slinfold, has been rated ‘outstanding’ by the Care Quality Commission.

The home, which cares for up to 45 elderly people – some with dementia – is run by DSL Care Ltd.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In their report, Care Quality Commission inspectors said the home’s “manager and dedicated and enthusiastic staff demonstrated an exceptional commitment to enabling people to live well with dementia and grow old with dignity.

Wellcross Grange Care Home in Slinfold has been rated 'outstanding' by the Care Quality Commission

"People received outstandingly high quality care that met and exceeded their needs.

“The provider had developed innovative and effective systems that promoted people's health and improved their wellbeing, happiness and independence.

"People and staff universally had their equality, diversity and culture celebrated, and their rights promoted and respected.

"The service was inclusive, educational and empowering.