Travellers move onto Horsham recreation ground

Around 20 caravans were driven onto Bennetts Field, off Brighton Road, Horsham, on Sunday.

Police have now issued a notice to the travellers with a view to getting them to leave.

A spokesperson for Horsham District Council said: "Sussex Police served a Notice of Direction to the encampment on behalf of West Sussex County Council Gypsy and Traveller team yesterday (Tuesday).

"This strengthens their position should they decide that they need to use their powers under S61 and move the travellers on.“We will continue to monitor the site alongside Sussex Police and WSCC colleagues.”

People in the area are now calling for barriers to be erected to stop any vans moving onto the recreation ground in the future.