Carnival Week Bike Race in memory of Hastings fisherman

The race is held in memory of Hastings fisherman and boy-ashore Jimmy Read, who was killed on Hastings beach during the great hurricane of 1987.

Jimmy once won a £10 bet by ascending Crown Lane, while remaining seated on the saddle. He had argued that he didn’t need motorised transport as he could get anywhere in Hastings on his old bike.

Crowds of people gathered in All Saints Street, at the foot of Crown Lane, to cheer the riders on.

Robbie Kelly gained the fastest men’s time. The fastest woman was Amy Moore.

Pictures by Roberts Photographic

