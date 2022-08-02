View pictures of Seaboot Race in Hastings Old Town as Carnival Week fun continues

The popular Old Town Carnival Week event is in memory of Old Town character Peter Trickett, who died in 2002.
Looking after the event was another Old Town character Dee Day White. There were children’s and adult races with times certificates presented to all entrants.
The winner was presented with Pete Trickett’s walking stick to be held for a year.
Pictures by Roberts Photographic.
1. Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2022: Seaboot Race. Photo by Roberts Photographic
2. Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2022: Seaboot Race. Photo by Roberts Photographic
3. Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2022: Seaboot Race. Photo by Roberts Photographic
4. Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2022: Seaboot Race. Photo by Roberts Photographic
