Cash boost for Arun tourism project designed to support local businesses

By Connor Gormley
Published 31st Jul 2024, 15:02 BST
A tourism project designed to support hospitality businesses in Arun District is set to receive a £32,000 cash boost from the council’s share of the Shared Prosperity Fund.

It’s hoped the money will help staff identify skill gaps, outline learning programmes and deliver training to meet the needs of the local work force as part of a project dubbed ‘Mind the Gap.’

"Recruitment across most hospitality and tourism businesses can be difficult, the sector is often seen as a low-paid, low-skilled option with few career advancement opportunities,” a spokesperson said. “Engagement with businesses is important to this project, with the hope to provide a more accurate picture of the opportunities available locally.”

Cllr Roger Nash, Chair of the Economy Committee at Arun District Council added ““Our district thrives on tourism and the visitor economy, so I am delighted that this project is being supported. We are very lucky to have so many attractions and businesses in Arun within this sector, so I am pleased they will have dedicated support to grow and flourish.”

The cash boost is designed to help tourism and hospitality businesses grow.

Hospitality or tourism based businesses eager to participate in the project have been asked to complete an online survey, available through the Arun District Council website, by September 8.

Fran Downton, CEO of Tourism South East said: “We are pleased to work alongside Arun District Council to deliver this Mind the Gap skills project. This project is aimed to support the wider Arun local businesses and communities to develop new skills, create job and career opportunities, provide confidence and training and to encourage sustainable business engagement.”

