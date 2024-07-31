Cash boost for Arun tourism project designed to support local businesses

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A tourism project designed to support hospitality businesses in Arun District is set to receive a £32,000 cash boost from the council’s share of the Shared Prosperity Fund.

It’s hoped the money will help staff identify skill gaps, outline learning programmes and deliver training to meet the needs of the local work force as part of a project dubbed ‘Mind the Gap.’

"Recruitment across most hospitality and tourism businesses can be difficult, the sector is often seen as a low-paid, low-skilled option with few career advancement opportunities,” a spokesperson said. “Engagement with businesses is important to this project, with the hope to provide a more accurate picture of the opportunities available locally.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Roger Nash, Chair of the Economy Committee at Arun District Council added ““Our district thrives on tourism and the visitor economy, so I am delighted that this project is being supported. We are very lucky to have so many attractions and businesses in Arun within this sector, so I am pleased they will have dedicated support to grow and flourish.”

The cash boost is designed to help tourism and hospitality businesses grow.