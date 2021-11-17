Catsfield farmer launches first Sussex Christmas Tree Throwing Championships

Sussex’s first ever Christmas Tree Throwing Competition takes place this weekend at Catsfield Christmas Tree Farm.

The event will take place between 4pm and 6pm on Sunday, November 21 and will involve participants throwing an six-foot Norway Spruce as far as possible.

Clive Collins, founder of the Catsfield Christmas Tree Farm, said: “Christmas tree throwing is a tradition in other countries but, as far as we know, there has never been a competition in Sussex. So we thought it would be a bit of fun to hold one on our farm and would help people to get into the Christmas spirit.

Clive Collins, founder of the Catsfield Christmas Tree Farm, said: “Christmas tree throwing is a tradition in other countries but, as far as we know, there has never been a competition in Sussex."

"We believe the world record is 12 metres so it will be really interesting to see how good people are in Sussex and the techniques they try. We do recommend people bring gloves as Christmas trees are a little prickly.”

Competitors will have three attempts to throw the tree as far as they can, with the winner taking home a £100 cash prize — or a tree up to 8 foot tall.

The competition will take place in the yard adjacent to the Farm’s festive shop and is open to anyone 16 and over. The organsiers say there is no need to register in advance.

The winner will be announced at 6pm or earlier depending on the number of competitors.