CBE awarded to former chief executive of Chichester College

Shelagh Legrave was presented with the CBE by The Duke of Cambridge at an Investiture held at Windsor Castle.

Mrs Legrave was Chief Executive of the Chichester College Group before becoming the Further Education Commissioner for England last year, and was appointed a CBE in the Birthday Honours List 2021 for services to education.

She said: “It is a real personal privilege to be awarded the CBE, which is also recognition for all that the Chichester College Group continues to achieve. His Royal Highness showed genuine interest in the Further Education sector and an awareness of the issues it faces.”

The Chichester College Group is the largest provider of further education in Sussex and runs colleges in Chichester, Crawley, Brinsbury, Worthing and Haywards Heath.