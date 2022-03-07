CBE awarded to former chief executive of Chichester College

A CBE has been presented to the former chief executive of the Chichester College Group.

By Kelly Brown
Monday, 7th March 2022, 2:42 pm
Updated Monday, 7th March 2022, 3:44 pm

Shelagh Legrave was presented with the CBE by The Duke of Cambridge at an Investiture held at Windsor Castle.

Read More

Read More
Oving boy is telling a joke a day for charity to make people happy

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Mrs Legrave was Chief Executive of the Chichester College Group before becoming the Further Education Commissioner for England last year, and was appointed a CBE in the Birthday Honours List 2021 for services to education.

Former Chichester College chief executive Shelagh Legrave is presented with a CBE at Windsor Castle SUS-220703-142930003

She said: “It is a real personal privilege to be awarded the CBE, which is also recognition for all that the Chichester College Group continues to achieve. His Royal Highness showed genuine interest in the Further Education sector and an awareness of the issues it faces.”

The Chichester College Group is the largest provider of further education in Sussex and runs colleges in Chichester, Crawley, Brinsbury, Worthing and Haywards Heath.

Also don’t miss this story... Ukraine - East Wittering campsite offers refugee accommodation and donates £8,500

For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK

Sussex