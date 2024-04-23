Celebrate St George's Day with appropriately named Sussex beer

Independent brewers Harvey’s of Lewes have their St George’s Day brew Georgian Dragon available for a limited time at selected Harvey’s pubs and from the brewery shop. You can also order it online from the brewery website.

The 4.7 percent beer is described as an intensely hoppy ruby ale with a lingering bitterness and a fruit-cake flavour. Although it was first brewed in 2010 for St George’s Day, the label actually celebrates a lesser known Sussex hero Dr Gideon Mantell – the original Father of Palaentology.

The beer won Gold at the British Bottlers Institute awards in 2019 and won Silver in the 2012 International Beer Challenge.

Sussex St George's Day beer

Sussex St George's Day beer

Harvey's Brewery

Sussex St George's Day beer