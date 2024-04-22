Sussex micropub voted best watering hole for the third year running

The Brickmakers Arms alehouse, in Sea Road, Bexhill, was opened in November 2019 by real ale enthusiasts Robin Hill and Martin Payne and has gone from strength to strength.

It took its name from the fact that in the 1930’s was used as a premises by the nearby Lunsford Brick and Tile Manufacturing Co. who operated a quarry in Sussex.

Real ale is served up straight from the barrel from a glass-fronted stillage which is cooled to cellar temperature. The pub also offers a wide selection of real ciders.

At the time of writing, the pub had served up 960 different real ales by independent brewers since opening and was looking forward to offerings its 1,000th beer.

The Brickmakers has a devoted local following and also attracts beer lovers from all over the county and beyond.

The Brickmakers is no stranger to awards. In 2021 it was named Conversion to Pub Use Award in CAMRA’s prestigious Pub Design Awards, held in conjunction with Historic England to celebrate exceptional pubs across the country that have undergone conversion or conservation work, or are newly built.

It retains some fireplaces built from Lunsford Brick products, as well as an attractive mosaic threshold featuring the brick company’s name.

Robin and Martin said: “We are delighted to confirm that we have been chosen by the South East Sussex branch of CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) as their Pub Of The Year for the third year running. It is an amazing honour and the sort of thing we could have only dreamed about when we opened in November 2019.“Thank you so much to all members of the branch who voted for us and for all our great customers who continue to support us in these challenging economic times.“We have been fortunate enough to work with some great brewers and cider makers, who have helped make it a golden age for the drinking public.“Last, but, obviously not least, we want to thank our amazing team of bar workers for all their work this year - we’d be nothing without them. The presentation from the branch Chairman will be, put it in your diary, on 25 June.”

1 . Brickmakers award Brickmakers alehouse Photo: supplied

2 . Brickmakers award Co-owner Martin Payne Photo: supplied

3 . Brickmakers award Beers are served straight from the barrel Photo: supplied

4 . Brickmakers award The Brickmakers always offers a wide selection of ales Photo: supplied