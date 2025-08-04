Certified kitchen witch opens new crystals shop in former Worthing post office

A certified kitchen witch has opened a new crystals shop in a former Worthing post office, building on her success with her market stall.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vici Boyd has been running Magickal Moments as an online business since 2022, as well as selling her crystals and metaphysical supplies at local farmers markets and fairs.

She has now taken the next step by opening her own shop, Magickal Moments, at 19 Broadwater Street East, in a former Broadwater post office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vici said her unique offerings had been enchanting customers and the shop gave her space to offer tarot card readings and various therapies.

Certified kitchen witch Vici Boyd cuts the ribbon to officially open her shop Magickal Moments, with the help of her husband Gary and daughter Keira

As a certified kitchen witch, Vici crafts her own magickal herbal blends, anointing oils and manfestation candles, using her deep passion and extensive knowledge of the craft.

Vici said: "We will be selling crystals and metaphysical supplies, with a large range of healing and decorative crystals, candles, incense, apothecary items, altar wares, spell kit and unique gifts.

"We will also be offering tarot readings, meditation sessions and workshops at our new premises. At Magickal Moments, our mission is to create a welcoming and safe space for exploring magick, Paganism and spiritual enlightenment."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vici plans to host a variety of community events, including moots, circles and workshops, fostering connection and growth among like-minded individuals.

Vici cut the ribbon to officially open the shop on Saturday, August 2, with the help of her husband Gary and daughter Keira.