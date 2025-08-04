Certified kitchen witch opens new crystals shop in former Worthing post office
Vici Boyd has been running Magickal Moments as an online business since 2022, as well as selling her crystals and metaphysical supplies at local farmers markets and fairs.
She has now taken the next step by opening her own shop, Magickal Moments, at 19 Broadwater Street East, in a former Broadwater post office.
Vici said her unique offerings had been enchanting customers and the shop gave her space to offer tarot card readings and various therapies.
As a certified kitchen witch, Vici crafts her own magickal herbal blends, anointing oils and manfestation candles, using her deep passion and extensive knowledge of the craft.
Vici said: "We will be selling crystals and metaphysical supplies, with a large range of healing and decorative crystals, candles, incense, apothecary items, altar wares, spell kit and unique gifts.
"We will also be offering tarot readings, meditation sessions and workshops at our new premises. At Magickal Moments, our mission is to create a welcoming and safe space for exploring magick, Paganism and spiritual enlightenment."
Vici plans to host a variety of community events, including moots, circles and workshops, fostering connection and growth among like-minded individuals.
Vici cut the ribbon to officially open the shop on Saturday, August 2, with the help of her husband Gary and daughter Keira.
