Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves says second runway at Gatwick means 'thousands of more jobs and billions more in investment for the economy'

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves has said the Government is kickstarting the economy after plans for a second runway at Gatwick airport was approved

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander published a letter a of approval on Sunday, September 21, saying the the £2.2 billion Northern Runway plans were a ‘no brainer’.

The plans will see 100,000 more flights at Gatwick, creating around 14,000 jobs and and inject £1 billion into the region's economy every year.

It could also could help unlock £275m a year for the Sussex visitor economy, as the region looks to attract more high-value international tourists.

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, said: “This Government promised to kickstart the economy - and we are. A second runway at Gatwick means thousands of more jobs and billions more in investment for the economy.

“We are backing the builders, not the blockers. By slashing red tape and transforming the planning system to get Britain building again we are investing in this country’s renewal and building an economy that works for working people.”