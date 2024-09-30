Change in services announced at Petworth Surgery as IPC Federation collapses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff at Petworth Surgery have announced a change in services available to patients after the Innovations in Primary Care (IPC) federation went into administration last week.

The IPC was the GP Federation meant to support General Practices and support patients across Sussex. It worked with 43 practices across both counties, before unexpectedly announcing it would cease trading on September 27 this year.

"We are currently taking advice on winding up and planning for liquidation,” a spokesperson for the group said.

“We are working as quickly as we are able to ensure that information is shared and implications are understood in order of priority, prioritising patient safety and the wellbeing of our staff.”

Petworth Surgery. Image: Google Maps.

The short-notice closure is set to impact GP surgeries across West Sussex, including Petworth, as staff at Petworth Surgery, on Grove Street, confirmed earlier today (September 30).

"We were not made aware of the difficulties they were in or that services would no longer be provided. This is the situation for all GP practices in Coastal West Sussex,” they told patients via Facebook.

Among the services impacted are: Saturday nurse services, as well as some telephone clinics and clinical pharmacy services. The closure also means that the surgery has lost out on a number of other services, for which they are now having to find cover with no notice.

"The local Integrated Care Board (NHS Sussex) are aware of the situation and the additional pressures this is putting on your General Practice Surgery and that of the surrounding area. We are working to ensure that the impact on patients in minimal however please be aware of the additional pressure this is putting on Petworth Surgery at an incredibly busy time of year,” a spokesperson said.

The Saturday Dressings and smear clinics were also provided by the IPC and have since been cancelled with immediate affect, the surgery has said.

"The Saturday Flu and Covid Clinics are arranged by the Surgery and staffed by our doctors and nursing staff. They will be going ahead as planned. Please continue to support your practice by booking your covid and flu vaccines with Petworth Surgery.”