Chichester BID’s Fiver fest returns to the city

Fiver fest in Chichester started on Saturday, March 12 and will run until Saturday, March 26.

The aim of the event is to encourage people to shop local and discover the wonderful independent stores, cafes and restaurants that are in the city centre.

The event was conceived from the idea that it only takes a £5 purchase to support a local, independent business.

Many independent shops in the city will be taking part in the campaign including Clothkits, Present Surprise and the British Red Cross Shop.

To find out more about the event and the offers from the shops taking part visit https://chichesterbid.co.uk/fiver-fest-5-offers/