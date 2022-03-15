Chichester BID’s Fiver fest returns to the city

The event seeks to support local, independent businesses in the city by providing special offers to customers.

By Sam Pole
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 12:09 pm

Fiver fest in Chichester started on Saturday, March 12 and will run until Saturday, March 26.

The aim of the event is to encourage people to shop local and discover the wonderful independent stores, cafes and restaurants that are in the city centre.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The event was conceived from the idea that it only takes a £5 purchase to support a local, independent business.

Many independent shops in the city will be taking part in the campaign including Clothkits, Present Surprise and the British Red Cross Shop.

To find out more about the event and the offers from the shops taking part visit https://chichesterbid.co.uk/fiver-fest-5-offers/

Read More

Read More
Hunston residents come together for Ukraine donations

Have you read?... Chichester named as one of the most breastfeeding-friendly cities in UK

For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK

SussexTwitterFacebook