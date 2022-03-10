Chichester named as one of the most breastfeeding-friendly cities in UK

Using data collected from Tripadvisor and breastfeeding-friendly schemes across the UK, baby store Bella Baby searched for the UK’s most breastfeeding-friendly city ahead of this year’s mother’s day.

Chichester ranked tenth in the study with two positive TripAdvisor reviews.

Bangor in Wales ranked first for the most friendly city for breastfeeding mums with 76 registered breastfeeding friendly listings.

A study has named Chichester as one of the most breastfeeding-friendly cities in the UK. SUS-221003-111947001

The next highest ranked breastfeeding friendly city was Brighton and Hove which ranked 51st in the UK with two positive TripAdvisor reviews and one negative review.

Caoimhe McGonagle, spokesperson for Bella Baby said, “Ahead of Mother’s Day 2022, we wanted to celebrate all mums - including those who are currently breastfeeding.

“We were unsettled when we saw a 2015 report from Public Health England that revealed that a third of women feel embarrassed when breastfeeding in public, and because of this, we wanted to highlight and celebrate breastfeeding mums this year in order to break the stigma.

“We also wanted all women - including those who are currently breastfeeding - to feel comfortable out and about this Mother’s Day,“