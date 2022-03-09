Hunston residents come together for Ukraine donations

Led by Alpesh and Keyna Patel of Hunston Village Stores, who linked with Jacob’s Well, a charity sending lorry loads of donations to Romania for Ukrainian refugees, the Village Stores saw an influx of goods.

As the donations filled the shop, Joan Foster, Chair of Hunston Parish Council had arranged for the Parish Council office to be used and then the Village Hall to store the donations until they were delivered to Jacob’s Well in Gosport on Tuesday, March 8.

Over 150 black sacks of clothes were sorted and packed by the volunteers. SUS-220903-130052001

Joan Foster, Tony Brown and Darren Burgess from Hunston Community Club also used their cars to ferry goods to the Village Hall for storage.

Van-loads of goods arrived from all over the surrounding areas including, Bracklesham, East Wittering, St Anthony’s School, The Pet Pantry, Selsey and many more.

150 black sacks of clothes were opened, sorted and re packed into men, women, boy, girl and babies by the Hunston villagers turned out in force, organising a production line to fill the bags.

Hunston Parish Council in a statement said: “Huge thanks go to Panther Van Hire for not charging for the hire of a van.

Volunteers at the Hunston Vilage Hall. SUS-220903-130102001

“Thanks also to Jackie and Alex Mould, Rob, Danny and Leon from St Philip Howard School, for offering their vans and time to take the donations to Gosport.

“It has been incredibly moving to witness the generosity of so many, donating goods ranging from a brand-new tent, pushchairs, nappies, water, food and so much more.

“Thank you all.”

