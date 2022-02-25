Chichester College dancers triumph at Dance Live! heats to book place in finals

Competing against dancers from schools and colleges across the area, the talent of Chichester College’s level-three dance students saw them crowned winners.

The students drew inspiration from the popular board game Cluedo for their piece, The Art of Murder, which saw them join forces with other departments from across the college, including media and creative sound design students who helped to design and edit the soundtrack and screen content.

Chichester College dance students won their Dance Live! heat to secure a place in the finals

Meanwhile stage management students designed and created the props for the performance and the college’s costume students created costumes to bring the characters to life.

And the dance students weren’t the only Chichester College students to impress, with Annie Francis – who designed and queued the lighting for the performance – winning a special award for her efforts.

Helen Loftus, interim principal at Chichester College, said: “This is a phenomenal result for our talented dancers.

“To draw inspiration from Cluedo and bring it to life through dance demonstrates the creativity and imagination they have, as well as their talent.

“I know they have worked really hard with their lecturers and they have put in a lot of hours to refine and hone their performance, so I’m delighted to see their determination has been rewarded and I wish them luck at finals in May.”

Dance Live! is a revolutionary dance event for schools and colleges, created by The Guildhall Trust.

It embraces the digital world and sees students in schools and colleges compete with choreographed routines to the backdrop of a giant digital screen with students displaying a range of skills, from dance and performance to off-stage technical skills and creative design.

