Wiggonholt. Photo by Steve Robards

These guided walks are taking place in the Chichester district this week

HeartSmart walks aim to show people routes, encourage them to keep their hearts healthy and help them meet other people to walk with.

By James Connaughton
Friday, 25th February 2022, 1:32 pm

Arranged by trained volunteer leaders, the walks will continue if it is raining and will only be cancelled in extreme weather conditions. All walks are pre-bookable a week in advance at www.chichester.gov.uk/heartsmart. Take a look through this week’s planned walks below...

<<< ALSO IN THE NEWS: Inside the refurbished Little London house in Chichester city centre on the market for £599,950 | Goodwood to welcome world’s best supercars for Children’s Trust fundraiser | Chichester planning applications: Here’s the latest list of submissions across the district >>>

---

For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK

1. Chichester Canal

February 28, 10.30am – A 30-minute, one-mile flat walk at a gentle pace, suitable for beginners. Meet: Chichester Canal, PO19 8DT.

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

2. Centurion Way, Brandy Hole, Oaklands Park, City Walls

February 28, 10.30am – A 1.25-hour, 3.25-mile gentle walk. Meet: The western end of Westgate, near Bishop Luffa School Bus turning circle.

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

3. Angmering Park and Hammerpot

March 1, 10.30am – A two-hour, four-mile mainly flat walk through woods and meadows. Meet: Car park in the woods at the Dover (BN18 9PX).

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

4. Midhurst Jubilee Walk and South Pond

March 1, 11am – A 30-minute, one-mile walk at a gentle pace with a steady incline to the top of the jubilee path and a small bridge over the pond. Meet: The Grange Leisure Centre, GU29 9HD.

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
SussexTwitterFacebookGoodwood
Next Page
Page 1 of 2