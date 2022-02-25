Chichester Covers employee marks 30th birthday with hair donation to Little Princess Trust

Emma Bailey, a management accountant at the company, wanted to do something special for a worthy cause to mark her 30th birthday.

She said: “I wanted to start 2022 by doing something special for someone else, so I thought what better way than to help a charity.

Emma Bailey, from Covers Timber & Builders Merchants in Chichester, is chopping off her hair to raise money for the Little Princess Trust

“I have always had long hair and I had heard of Little Princess Trust before.

“It’s an amazing charity that donates real hair wigs to children who lose their hair to cancer or other conditions.

“I knew immediately that this was the charity I wanted to support.”

Emma is hoping to raise £550 – the amount it costs Little Princess Trust to provide a real hair wig to a young person.

As part of the company’s match funding scheme launched in 2019, Covers has pledged to match Emma’s final fundraising amount up to £1,000.

Henry Green, managing director of Covers, said: “This is a wonderful thing Emma is doing.

“We are delighted to be supporting her with our match funding scheme and helping towards her fundraising total for Little Princess Trust.”

To find out more or to make a donation, visit Emma’s JustGiving page.

