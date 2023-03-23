Chichester Crematorium collecting Easter eggs for children at St Richard’s Hospital

Chichester Crematorium is inviting people to donate to its Easter egg appeal, with collected eggs passed on to children who are in hospital or who might not otherwise receive one.

Collecting Easter eggs to pass on to Chichester Foodbank and the children’s ward at St Richard’s Hospital, crematorium manager Kelly-Marie Taylor said: “We wanted to give back to our community and also encourage people to pay it forward. We are asking those who are going to buy eggs for family, if they possibly can, to buy one extra egg and to donate it. This will give a poorly child, or a child who might otherwise miss out, a much-appreciated treat.”

“Parents with children in hospital have enough to think and worry about, so for their child to receive a surprise egg will be an unexpected treat at a difficult time.

“For people using the food bank; they are struggling to get the bare essentials. Luxuries in their food shop just aren’t being obtained, but it would be so nice if we could ensure that children who might not otherwise receive an egg do get a visit from the Easter Bunny after all.”And while the crematorium is viewed by many as a sad place, Kelly-Marie is keen to point out that she and her team want to encourage wider community engagement.

Kelly-Marie Taylor, manager at Chichester Crematorium

“I have an amazing team here and we all want to support our community, not just be seen as a place where you come to for end of life.

“At Christmas we held a special service for those who had lost people. Not only did it offer comfort to those who attended, but we also raised money for a local charity – we collected £200 in donations and then we match-funded this sum and gave it to Terry’s Place; a local charity that provides a brilliant day care facility. We hope to extend our community work going forward.

“Springtime brings with it a sense of optimism and new beginnings, so doing something kind and hopeful feels timely. We will be donating eggs on behalf of the crematorium, but it would be lovely if those that can were able to pop into the office with an egg or two.”

Easter eggs can be dropped into the office at Chichester Crematorium, in Westhampnett Road.

