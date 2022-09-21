Chichester Grange care home shortlisted for 'Design of the Year' award

Chichester Grange, in Grosvenor Road, is a finalist in the ‘Care Home Design of the Year’ category, and has been recognised for promoting independence through its communal areas, as well as its impressive, landscaped gardens.

Residents can enjoy a cup of tea and slice of cake in the home’s ‘Walled Garden’ café, a pint of beer and a game of darts in the in-house bar and at the end of the day watch a film in the home’s cinema. When residents fancy some pampering, they can even head to the home’s salon.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A dementia-friendly activity kitchen allows residents to cook, and comes complete with a fully working oven, bread making facilities, chocolate fountain, waffle maker and hobs.

Care UK’s Chichester Grange is a finalist in the ‘Care Home Design of the Year’ category.

‘The Aviator’ bar echoes local history and is centred around the Tangmere RAF base which is now a military aviation museum.

The bar leads into the in-house cinema which has regular showings of residents’ favourite films.

The architects designing the home, which opened in December 2021, incorporated an enormous balcony into the plan, which gets plenty of sunshine each day and allows residents to safely enjoy fresh air even in the colder months.

The interior design has been carefully considered down to the wallpaper and curtain fabric in the reception which are based on flowers grown in local walled gardens and Victorian glasshouses, found throughout the Sussex region within old manor houses.

Ryan Harris, home manager at Chichester Grange, said: "We are delighted to have been shortlisted for the Leaders in Care Awards in the 'Care Home Design of the Year' category for our efforts to design communal spaces that encourage independence.

"Being selected is evidence of the fantastic community we have here at Chichester Grange.

"In the coming months, we can't wait to invite relatives and friends to some wonderful events, and continue to truly make the most of our wonderful home.

“We'd like to wish everyone who has been shortlisted luck and keep our fingers crossed for the October final!”

The winners will be announced at the annual awards ceremony in October.