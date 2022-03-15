Chichester MP sees off local aid convoy to Ukraine

The organisation, which was set up just over two weeks ago, set off on Monday in a convoy of vans carrying aid to the Ukraine-Poland border. The organisation has been overwhelmed with support since its inception, with masses of physical and monetary donations.

When the MP visited the total had surpassed £55,000, and today stands at well over £60,000. Gillian has been supporting the group to navigate the complex customs arrangements, they’ll face crossing into Europe.

Digby Furneaux, Organisation Founder said, “I have been blown away by the outpouring of support from Midhurst, Petworth, and further afield. It’s amazing to have the support of our MP as we embark on our journey to deliver aid directly to those who need it most.”

Digby Furneaux and Gillian Keegan

Gillian said: “Digby and all the volunteers are truly inspirational. The illegal invasion of Ukraine was intended to divide a continent, but instead, it has done the opposite.