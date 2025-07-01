Chichester named one of the UK's best small city breaks in Which? guide

Chichester's Market Cross.

Chichester has been named one of the best small cities in the UK after a national survey conducted by Which? magazine.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The historic West Sussex city came 12th in a list of the country’s best small cities for a break, well above holiday hotspots like Perth, Truro and Torquay, Sussex World can report.

It came away with a customer score of 67 per cent, with guests praising the lack of crowds, parking provision and value for money – none of which will come as a surprise to anyone familiar with the city’s wide range of independent shops, its characterful cobbled streets, the city cathedral, or the much-lauded Festival Theatre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To produce the survey, Which? asked 3,697 members to rate UK towns and cities they’d visited for leisure purposes and stayed in for at least one night over the past two years, and received reports on 7,187 experiences.