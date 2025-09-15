Chichester named second best city for working mums in England

Chichester shines as one of England’s best spots for mums, according to a new study.

Balancing a career and raising kids has become the norm for mums across England, but the support they receive still varies depending on location. A new study from CoworkingCafe analysed more than 80 cities and towns across work, education, health, environment and affordability.

Chichester has emerged as the second ‘Best Support Stronghold’ for working mothers in 2025.

The city scored highly across childcare access, flexible work hours and employment opportunities, offering families a balance of career and lifestyle.

Women in Chichester work an average of 27 hours a week, the shortest workweek in England, while 88.2% are employed, well above the national average of 72.3%.

Chichester also leads the way in self-employment, with 20.7% of residents running their own businesses.

Childcare availability is strong too, with the city ranking 4th nationally for places per child. Add to that clean air, above-average job density and accessible healthcare, and it’s easy to see why families are thriving here.

Nationally, Lancaster, Cheltenham and Newcastle-under-Lyme topped the overall rankings for working mums, but Chichester’s strong mix of services and opportunities cements its place near the top.