Chichester peregrines: All eyes on cathedral as chicks set to fledge

The duo were expected to take flight from their turret nest any time from Wednesday (June 15) – but have yet to be brave enough to take the leap. Take a look through these photos from the webcams below…

By James Connaughton
Friday, 17th June 2022, 2:28 pm

David and Janet Shaw’s peregrine open days are now in full swing on the Cathedral’s South West Lawn until July 3 – head along to talk to them and see the youngsters as they take their first flights into the blue. Find out more at www.chichestercathedral.org.uk/events/peregrine-open-days or view the webcams at www.chichesterperegrines.co.uk

1. Chichester Cathedral peregrines

One of the chicks tests its wings on top of the turret on Friday morning

Photo: David Shaw Wildlife

2. Chichester Cathedral peregrines

One of the parents wondering when the chicks will finally fledge on Thursday evening

Photo: David Shaw Wildlife

3. Chichester Cathedral peregrines

Both chicks keeping an eye on the nest webcam on Thursday afternoon

Photo: David Shaw Wildlife

4. Chichester Cathedral peregrines

One of the chicks takes a look at city below it while the other one stands on top of the nest box

Photo: David Shaw Wildlife

