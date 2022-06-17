David and Janet Shaw’s peregrine open days are now in full swing on the Cathedral’s South West Lawn until July 3 – head along to talk to them and see the youngsters as they take their first flights into the blue. Find out more at www.chichestercathedral.org.uk/events/peregrine-open-days or view the webcams at www.chichesterperegrines.co.uk
SEE ALSO: Chichester planning applications: Here’s the latest list of submissions across the district AND This is when thunderstorms could arrive in Sussex amid scorching temperatures of 34 degrees
Page 1 of 3