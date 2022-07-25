Chichester peregrines: Birds spotted flying around Chichester Cathedral

Juvenile female peregrine (AK) in flight

Wildlife enthusiasts David and Janet Shaw said: 'Last weekend, at the Cathedral, we saw the highest number of swifts we’ve seen all summer flying high, getting ready for their trip to Africa. Meanwhile, the young peregrines have been seen flying to great heights over Priory Park and East Street and doing wonderful acrobatic displays! It won’t be long now before they go in search of their own territories.’

Webcams for spotting the birds have now been switched off and will make a return in the spring of 2023.

The peregrine project is run jointly by the Cathedral, the Sussex Ornithological Society (SOS) and local wildlife enthusiasts David and Janet Shaw who have been observing the birds since 2001.