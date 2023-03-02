Chichester planning applications – week nine, February 22 to March 1, 2023

The following planning applications have been submitted to Chichester District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between February 22 to March 1, 2023.

Birdham

BI/23/00034/DOM: Sixpenny Cottage, Crooked Lane. Proposed single-storey outbuilding comprising of garden store/workshop, studio/garden room and gym.

BI/23/00283/ELD: Kelly’s Nursery, Bell Lane. The stationing of 1 no mobile home for the purpose of residential accommodation.

Bosham

BO/23/00424/TPA: Tidewater Landing, Bosham Hoe. Reduce 1 no secondary limb on eastern sector (overhanging the neighbouring land) by up to 4m to suitable growth points. Remove 1 no branch on eastern sector on 1 no Monterey pine tree (T1) within Group, G2, subject to 03/00097/TPO.

BO/23/00443/DOM: 23 Westward Close. Replacement of existing conservatory with single-storey side extension.

Chichester

CC/22/03120/DOM: 193 Oving Road. Single-storey rear extension and associated works.

CC/22/03121/LBC: 193 Oving Road. Single-storey rear extension and associated works.

CC/23/00258/LBC: The Hyde Group, 7 Parchment Street. Render repair works to existing cracks to side elevation and redecoration to rear and side rendered elevations. Redecoration of existing timber fascia, soffits and external garage door.

CC/23/00269/DOM: Sharon Cambrai Avenue. Proposed single- and two-storey rear extensions, single-storey front extension and garage conversion.

CC/23/00315/TPA: 41 Beech Avenue. Height reduce by up to 30 per cent and removal of 6 no crossing branches and 4 no low hanging branches on NW, SW and E sectors of 1 no. Ginkgo tree (T15), subject to 55/00150/TPO.

CC/23/00392/PLD: 7 Richmond Avenue. Change use of loft space to habitable accommodation to include 2 no rear roof lights.

CC/23/00403/TCA: 28 Lyndhurst Road. Notification of intention to fell 1 no Scots pine tree (quoted as T1).

CC/23/00421/DOM: 41 Beech Avenue. Single-storey rear extension, part change of use of loft space to habitable accommodation, addition of porch roof, garage extension and fenestration upgrades.

CC/23/00427/TCA: 7A Parchment Street. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 25 per cent on 1 no bay tree (quoted as D).

Chidham and Hambrook

CH/23/00072/DOM: The Gables, Scant Road, West Hambrook, Chidham. Single-storey rear and side extension, alterations to existing fenestration including new 2 storey bay window in front elevation and 1 no additional roof light and rendering existing garage.

CH/23/00479/OBG: Chas Wood Nurseries, Main Road. Modify the provisions described in the Section 106 agreement: Deed of Variation of permission 20/01854/OUT. Amendment in respect of mortgagee exclusion clause.

Chiddingfold

WA/2023/00374: Redlands Farm, Gostrode Lane, Chiddingfold, Godalming. Proposal: Erection of extensions and alterations to agricultural buildings to form a dwelling and associated garden, parking and access following demolition of other agricultural buildings (revision of WA/2021/03161).

Earnley

E/23/00407/DOM: Pippins, Bookers Lane. Single-storey side extension, exterior remodelling, fenestration alterations, new bay windows, adjustments to main roof to include thermal upgrade with increased ridge height, dormers and new roof finish. New front porch.

East Lavington

SDNP/23/00373/FUL: Tangletrees, The Street, Graffham. Replacement dwelling and associated landscaping.

East Wittering and Bracklesham

EWB/23/00167/DOM: 6 Clappers Lane, Bracklesham. Retrospective application for connecting extension between existing rear garage and previously permitted side extension and 3 no Velux windows.

EWB/23/00391/PA1A: La Flora, East Bracklesham Drive, Bracklesham Bay. Single-storey rear extension (a) rear extension – 7.95m (b) maximum height – 3.55m (c) height of eaves – 2.50m.

Funtington

SDNP/23/00491/HOUS: Little Quinnings , Malthouse Lane, West Ashling. Detached garage and car port.

Harting

SDNP/23/00629/TCA: Penns Farm, Hollist Lane, East Harting. Notification of intention to crown lift by up to 7m (above ground level) on 1 no beech tree (T1).

SDNP/23/00708/CND: Uppark Estate Farm, Uppark, South Harting. Reuse of Home Farm buildings at Uppark to create a dwelling, tourist accommodation and an estate office with provision for archive storage together with access, parking, new trees and hedges. (Variation of condition 2 (plans) of permission SDNP/20/03325/FUL – minor material internal and external amendments).

SDNP/23/00404/HOUS: Kent House, Kent House Lane, East Harting. Construction of a potting shed (greenhouse) within walled garden.

SDNP/23/00648/HOUS: Kent House, Kent House Lane, East Harting. Replacement of existing garage.

Heyshott

SDNP/23/00216/TCA: Padock East of Upper Cranmore, Heyshott Street. Notification of intention to fell 6 no Chinese poplar trees.

Hunston

HN/23/00385/DOM: Swan Cottage, Selsey Road. Replacement single-storey rear flat roof extension and balcony railings above.

Lynchmere

SDNP/23/00520/LDP: Marley Copse, Marley Common, Lynchmere. Proposed lawful development – conversion of roof to habitable space with roof lights.

Northchapel

SDNP/23/00649/TCA: 1 The Square House, A283 Luffs Meadow to Pipers Lane. Notification of intention to fell 6 no Golden Leylandii trees (T1 – T6).

Sidlesham

SI/23/00086/FUL: Land Adjacent To Melita Nursery, Chalk Lane. Change of use of land to a travellers caravan site consisting of a 4 no pitches and associated development.

SI/23/00415/PA3Q: 31 Chalk Lane. Class Q(b) Application for Prior Approval – change of use of agricultural building from agriculture to 1 no dwelling (C3 Use Class).

SI/23/00406/DOM: Willow House, Mill Lane. Loft conversion to existing bungalow.

Southbourne

SB/23/00460/ELD: Gosden Green Nursery, 112 Main Road. Existing lawful development certificate for the use of polytunnel for the storage of motor vehicles.

Stoughton

SDNP/23/00512/TCA: The Manor House, Wildham Lane. Notification of intention to fell/remove 1 no mixed species native hedgerow (TG01), 2 no Monterey cypress trees (T04 and TG12), 1 no cypress tree (TG08), 1 no lawson cypress tree (TG10), 1 no sycamore tree (T11). Reduce all sectors by 1m on 1 no yew tree (T05). Reduce west sector by 1m on 1 no apple tree (TG06). Crown reduce by 5cm on 1 no holly tree (TG07).

Trotton with Chithurst

SDNP/23/00722/APNB: Trotton Estate Vineyards, Gatehouse Farm, Gatehouse Lane. Agricultural building.

West Dean

SDNP/23/00652/LDE: The Pool House, Binderton House, Binderton Lane, Binderton. Existing lawful development certificate for the continuous use of the Pool House as a dwelling for more than 4 years.

Westhampnett

SDNP/22/05479/FUL: Goodwood Park Golf Club, Hat Hill Road, Goodwood. Remodelling of the existing golf practice area.

West Wittering

WW/22/03226/FUL: Cakeham Manor, Cakeham Road. Proposed internal and external alterations, glazed link addition, external balcony and replacement living extension. Annexe refurbishment. Demolition of existing modern additions. Associated external landscape works and new boundary wall.

WW/22/03227/LBC: Cakeham Manor, Cakeham Road. Proposed internal and external alterations, glazed link addition, external balcony and replacement living extension. Annexe refurbishment. Demolition of existing modern additions. Associated external landscape works.

WW/23/00433/DOM: 9 Royce Close. Single-storey rear extension, single storey front extension, widening to garage door, external remodelling including alterations to wall materials and fenestration.

WW/23/00446/FUL: 16 Marine Close. Demolition of existing dwelling and construction of 1 no new dwelling – variation of Condition 2 of Planning Permission WW/21/01895/FUL to change timber roof cladding (northern volume) to zinc, add PV panels to the east and west, raise window sill height in Master bedroom and change beach store external material to timber.

Wisborough Green

WR/23/00103/DOM: Hoelands, Billingshurst Road. Demolition of existing single storey side and rear elements and proposed new side and rear single storey extensions and internal alterations.

For more information about planning applications visit the Chichester District Council and South Downs National Park Authority websites

